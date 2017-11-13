Entertainment

Vice launches Arabic project targeting Mideast millennials

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 5:29 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Vice Media, the North American media network popular among millennials, has launched an ambitious new project in Arabic targeting youth in the Middle East.

Known for tackling thorny and controversial issues, Vice and its regional partner, Moby Group, will have to navigate the region's censorship-heavy terrain.

Vice Arabia launched on Monday from Dubai with an hour-long film featuring conversations with young people across the region talking about topics ranging from politics to drugs, to religion and love.

The company says it will create original Arabic content and translate some of that for its English platforms.

Founded in 1994 in as a magazine, Vice received a $450 million investment in June from private equity firm TPG, which says it values the company at $5.7 billion.

