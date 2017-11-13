FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference
FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig announced on Nov. 11, 2017, to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s products.
FILE - In this March 4, 2016, file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig announced on Nov. 11, 2017, to stop advertising on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company’s products.

Entertainment

'Hannity' fans smash Keurig brewers over pulled ads

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:31 AM

NEW YORK

A decision by Keurig to stop advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News program has supporters of the conservative host destroying the company's coffee makers.

Keurig announced Saturday that it had pulled advertising from "Hannity" after several Twitter users questioned the company's support for the host, citing Hannity's coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

It's unclear when Keurig stopped advertising on "Hannity."

The move has prompted several people to destroy Keurig products in protest and post videos to social media.

Hannity reposted one of the videos on Twitter with the comment "love it."

Fox News and Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig didn't immediately return requests for comment Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video