Music school to hold open forum after sex misconduct report

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 1:00 PM

BOSTON

A prestigious music school in Boston will hold an open forum in the wake of an investigation that found the college allowed three male professors to quietly leave the school since 2008, after students complained they had been sexually harassed or assaulted by them.

The Boston Globe reports that Berklee College of Music President Roger Brown says he has suspended his annual state of the school speech Monday to hold a forum about stopping sexual harassment and assault at the school.

The newspaper's investigation found several students reported being assaulted, groped or pressured into sex with teachers.

One of the teachers was fired shortly after a student reported he had groped her in 2012. But the newspaper found he had gone on to teach at other schools, including the New England Conservatory.

