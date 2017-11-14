FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Pakistani Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Qawi, center, arrives to a court in Multan, Pakistan. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, a Pakistani court has ordered Qawi to jail until his next court hearing over his possible involvement in the 2016 murder of a social media model.
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Pakistani Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Qawi, center, arrives to a court in Multan, Pakistan. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, a Pakistani court has ordered Qawi to jail until his next court hearing over his possible involvement in the 2016 murder of a social media model. Iram Asim, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, Pakistani Muslim cleric Mufti Abdul Qawi, center, arrives to a court in Multan, Pakistan. On Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, a Pakistani court has ordered Qawi to jail until his next court hearing over his possible involvement in the 2016 murder of a social media model. Iram Asim, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Pakistan cleric gets bail in model's murder case

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 6:50 AM

MULTAN, Pakistan

A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has granted bail to a Muslim cleric who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the 2016 murder of social media model Qandeel Baloch.

Khurram Babar said Judge Amir Khan on Tuesday ordered the release because police had implicated his client, Mufti Abdul Qawi, on unsubstantiated grounds. Qawi was arrested last month while fleeing the city.

Baloch was found strangled in her home in the city of Multan after posting racy pictures on Facebook of herself with the cleric.

Baloch's brother, Mohammed Wasim Azeem, has confessed to her murder and is facing trial. Baloch's father blamed Qawi for instigating his son to kill his sister.

Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women are killed by relatives each year in so-called "honor killings," for violating norms on love and marriage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video