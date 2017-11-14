This image released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo for actress Rose McGowan who surrendered to Airports Authority Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics.
This image released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo for actress Rose McGowan who surrendered to Airports Authority Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This image released Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office shows the booking photo for actress Rose McGowan who surrendered to Airports Authority Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance. The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Loudoun County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Entertainment

Rose McGowan surrenders to Virginia police on drug charge

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:01 PM

WASHINGTON

Actress Rose McGowan, a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, has accepted an arrest warrant on a drug charge in a Washington suburb.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Andrew Trull says in an email Tuesday night that McGowan has surrendered to Airports Authority Police. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a Jan. 20 flight that arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Police say the items tested positive for narcotics. Airports Authority Police Department got the warrant on Feb. 1.

McGowan was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

McGowan is among several actresses who have said movie mogul Harvey Weinstein forced them into unwanted sex.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video