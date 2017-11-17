Entertainment

Actor Tom Sizemore denies groping allegations

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 05:30 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

SALT LAKE CITY

Actor Tom Sizemore has addressed recent allegations that he groped an 11-year-old Utah girl during a 2003 photo shoot.

Sizemore says he never inappropriately touched the child and calls the claims "highly disturbing."

A police report released Wednesday says the child actor reported that Sizemore kissed and groped her during production of the movie eventually titled "Born Killers." Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

The police report first obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune says a woman responsible for children on set didn't see inappropriate touching. A production company lawyer said Sizemore had been fired, though he remains listed as a cast member on IMDB.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sizemore's career has included prominent roles in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down," but he's been dogged by drug abuse and domestic violence arrests.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video