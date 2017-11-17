FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week in New York. Hadid says she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week. In a post on her Twitter account Friday, Hadid did not explain why she would be missing the show and Victoria’s Secret refused to comment on the issue.
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week in New York. Hadid says she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week. In a post on her Twitter account Friday, Hadid did not explain why she would be missing the show and Victoria’s Secret refused to comment on the issue. Jason DeCrow, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, Gigi Hadid models fashion from the Jeremy Scott spring 2018 collection during Fashion Week in New York. Hadid says she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week. In a post on her Twitter account Friday, Hadid did not explain why she would be missing the show and Victoria’s Secret refused to comment on the issue. Jason DeCrow, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Model Gigi Hadid pulls out of Victoria's Secret China show

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:48 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

SHANGHAI

Supermodel Gigi Hadid said Friday she will not be walking the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai next week, a few months after Chinese internet users accused her of racist behavior.

Hadid said in a post on her Twitter account: "I'm so bummed I won't be able to make it to China this year. Love my VS family, and will be with all my girls in spirit!!"

Hadid did not give a reason and Victoria's Secret refused to comment on the issue.

The surprise exit comes months after a video of Hadid triggered an outpouring of criticism on Chinese social networks. It showed Hadid squinting in a way that appeared to be a reference to a stereotype about Asian facial features.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hadid responded by apologizing in September on China's popular Twitter-like microblog site, Weibo. "I have learned to be very careful of how my actions can come off or be portrayed, and I'm hopeful you'll accept my apology," the post said.

It was not immediately clear whether Hadid had been denied a visa. Asked about this at a regular briefing, a spokesman for China's foreign ministry said he was unclear about the issue.

It is not uncommon for entertainers and performers to be denied visas by Chinese authorities for political reasons.

Most recently, as tensions rose between China and South Korea over a U.S. missile defense system, some K-pop and K-drama stars had to cancel widely anticipated visits to China due to visa delays.

South Korean actor Ha Jung Woo could not get a visa needed for a movie project with China called "The Mask," starring Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video