Woman must pay Katy Perry for interfering with convent sale

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 file photo, Katy Perry performs on stage at the "Witness: The Tour" concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A jury has found that a businesswoman must pay $5 million to singer Perry and the archdiocese of Los Angeles, finding that she intentionally interfered with the sale to Perry of a hilltop property that was once a convent. The jury found Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, that Dana Hollister should pay the archdiocese $3.47 million and Perry $1.57 million for interference with contractual relations and other misdeeds. Photo by Willy Sanjuan