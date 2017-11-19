Music, dance dean leaves chairmanship amid class cuts

A University of Vermont music professor is resigning his position as chairman of the Department of Music and Dance because of reductions in course offerings.
The Burlington Free Press reports that D. Thomas Toner stepped aside this month after he was asked to recommend cuts estimated between $3.7 million to $4 million.
A dozen classes were cut in the College of Arts and Sciences, and half of the cuts came from the Department of Music and Dance.
William Falls, dean of the College of Arts and Science, said the university is not targeting the arts. He said the cuts targeted classes taught by part-time professors and represent less than 1 percent of the total class offerings in the college.
