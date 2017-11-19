Shawn Mendes accepts the award for favorite artist adult contemporary at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Shawn Mendes accepts the award for favorite artist adult contemporary at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo by Matt Sayles

List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:36 PM

A list of the winners at the 2017 American Music Awards, held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Bruno Mars.

— New artist of the year: Niall Horan.

— Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, "Despacito."

— Video of the year: Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like."

— Tour of the year: Coldplay.

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars.

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga.

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons.

— Favorite country male artist: Keith Urban.

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood.

— Favorite country duo or group: Little Big Town.

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake.

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars.

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce.

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park.

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes.

— Favorite Latin artist: Shakira.

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top soundtrack: "Moana."

— Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross.

