Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss
Entertainment

Pink: Christina Aguilera 'killed it' with AMA performance

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:44 AM

LOS ANGELES

Pink is shooting down any suggestion that she was critical of Christina Aguilera's tribute performance of Whitney Houston hits during Sunday night's American Music Awards.

A cutaway shot to Pink's reaction during Aguilera's medley on the ABC broadcast had Twitter users buzzing that Pink was less than impressed with Aguilera's performance. Pink wrote on Twitter that Aguilera "killed it" for one of the stars' "favorite singers ever." She added that she is in "awe of Christina's talent" and suggested other clips would show her "in tears" while Aguilera sang.

Pink has had a rocky relationship at times over the years with Aguilera, but she said in August that she and Aguilera had "made amends."

