FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1980, file photo, John Lennon, right, and his wife, Yoko Ono, arrive at The Hit Factory, a recording studio in New York City. German police said Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries which were stolen from Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006. Steve Sands, File AP Photo

Entertainment

Germany: police arrest man over stolen John Lennon objects

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 09:20 AM

BERLIN

German police say they have arrested a man suspected of handling stolen objects from the estate of John Lennon, including diaries.

Berlin police said the 58-year-old suspect, whom they didn't identify, was arrested in the German capital on Monday. They said another suspect lives in Turkey and is currently "not available" for law enforcement authorities, without elaborating.

Police said in a statement that the objects, including diaries written by the late Beatle, were stolen from Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, in New York in 2006.

They reappeared in Berlin, and authorities this year launched an investigation of suspected fraud and handling stolen goods and the objects were seized.

