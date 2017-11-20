FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, actor Harrison Ford poses for photographers during the photo call for 'Blade Runner 2049' in London. Police tell the Ventura County, Calif. Star newspaper that Ford and others helped a woman involved in an accident on Nov. 19, 2017, out of her car before first responders arrived.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, actor Harrison Ford poses for photographers during the photo call for 'Blade Runner 2049' in London. Police tell the Ventura County, Calif. Star newspaper that Ford and others helped a woman involved in an accident on Nov. 19, 2017, out of her car before first responders arrived. Photo by Joel Ryan
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, actor Harrison Ford poses for photographers during the photo call for 'Blade Runner 2049' in London. Police tell the Ventura County, Calif. Star newspaper that Ford and others helped a woman involved in an accident on Nov. 19, 2017, out of her car before first responders arrived. Photo by Joel Ryan

Entertainment

Harrison Ford comes to the rescue after car accident

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:34 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

SANTA PAULA, Calif.

Harrison Ford came to the real-life rescue of a woman who was involved in a car accident north of Los Angeles.

Santa Paula, California, police tell the Ventura County Star that the actor and a friend were in the area when a car rolled off a highway in the small town Sunday around noon. Senior Officer Matt Alonzo says Ford and the friend came to the driver's aide and acted as good Samaritans. He says Ford and other people on scene were able to help the woman out of the car. She suffered minor injuries.

TMZ published pictures Sunday of Ford standing by the car on the side of a hill and talking with police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video