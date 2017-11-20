Entertainment

Camera operator dies in Ghana on set of Netflix drama

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:42 PM

A British camera operator has died on the set of the BBC/Netflix miniseries "The Forgiving Earth."

Agent Sarah Prince said Monday that Mark Milsome died in Ghana over the weekend while filming a night-time stunt sequence for the thriller. She said an investigation is underway.

Prince said Milsome was "an incredibly humble and talented man. ... We are all devastated by his loss."

Milsome, 54, worked on TV series including "Sherlock" and "Game of Thrones" and films including "Saving Private Ryan" and "Quantum of Solace."

The BBC said he was a "hugely talented and a much respected colleague." The broadcaster said it was "deeply shocked and saddened."

Written by Hugo Blick, the war-crimes thriller is due to be broadcast by the BBC in Britain and Netflix elsewhere.

Netflix released a statement expressing their condolences to Milsome's family and friends and called his death a tragic loss.

