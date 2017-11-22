Entertainment

Pregnant Mississippi woman sentenced for taking opioids

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

JACKSON, Miss.

A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to exposing her unborn child to opioids.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy, in a news release Tuesday, said 29-year-old Nikki Cox-Musgrove was sentenced Monday in the drug case.

Dowdy says his agents, after a one-month investigation, arrested Cox-Musgrove at her home, charging her with five counts of obtaining Xanax by fraud and two counts of child abuse for ingesting the drugs while pregnant.

Cox-Musgrove pleaded guilty to five counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and received a 25-year sentence, with 10 years suspended and 15 years to serve. She also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse and received a five-year sentence to run concurrently.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video