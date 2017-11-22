Entertainment

Officials to reinstate ban on religious music at graduation

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:30 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Officials in an Ohio school district have voted to reinstate a ban on religious music at graduation ceremonies.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Columbus Board of Education voted unanimously on the ban Tuesday.

The district previously had the ban in place, but officials say it was accidently left out when the board updated their policies two years ago.

Vice President Michael Cole and board member W. Shawna Gibbs first resisted putting the ban back in place, arguing the policy should allow for Christian gospel music.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gibbs now says she is satisfied with the decision after speaking with the school district attorney on the legality of religious music at the ceremonies.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video