FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, host Charlie Rose, left, and President, CBS News, David Rhodes, participate in the "CBS This Morning" panel at the CBS 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. Veteran news host Rose's firing at CBS makes him the latest in a string of prominent journalists felled abruptly by accusations of sexual misconduct. Rhodes said Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, that the network's credibility in its reporting requires credibility in the way it deals with misbehavior inside the network.
Entertainment

New allegations against Rose emerge from women at CBS News

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 11:53 AM

NEW YORK

The morning show where Charlie Rose worked until being fired Tuesday is reporting that two women at CBS News claim that Rose grabbed them inappropriately, with one saying he also whispered a sexual innuendo.

The accusations came to light after CBS News President David Rhodes fired the host on Tuesday for what he called "extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior" by Rose toward women at his PBS talk show. PBS has also cut ties to Rose.

"CBS This Morning" said three women at CBS have reported misconduct by Rose. The network said one didn't want details of her accusations made public, and all three requested anonymity. Rose has apologized for his actions.

Rose's former co-host Gayle King said Wednesday that it's important to keep reporting on the story.

