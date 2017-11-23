Raisman embraces role as 'Fierce' advocate for abuse victims

FILE - In this March 7, 2016, file photo, gymnast Aly Raisman poses for photos at the 2016 Team USA Media Summit in Beverly Hills, Calif. Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman’s gymnastics career has set the stage for what she believes is the next chapter in her life: as a spokesperson for victims of sexual abuse. The 23-year-old detailed her own history of abuse by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor in her recently released autobiography. Raisman says the book is just the beginning in her quest to bring change to her sport. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo