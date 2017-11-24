Entertainment

'A Christmas Story' cast members to ride in Highland parade

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 05:10 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

HIGHLAND, Ill.

One of the most famous bullies in the history of movies is coming to southern Illinois.

The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting that some cast members from the 1983 film "A Christmas Story" will be riding in Highland's annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday night and then are invited to a screening of the film on Saturday.

Those who are expected to ride on a Greenville Chamber of Commerce float include Zack Ward, who played the raccoon-hide wearing bully Scut Farkus. Also expected are Patty Johnson and Drew Hocevar. They played the not-so-nice elves. Scott Schwartz, who played Flick, and Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill are also expected to ride on the float.

