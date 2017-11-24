Armenia's Oscars submission imagines a world without war

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688