That's amore: Italian bridal serenades alive in Philadelphia

As friends and family react, bride-to-be, Stephanie Longo sits in a chair on the street in front of her family's home, as her groom Paolo DiPaolo sings, during a modern version of a centuries- old traditional Italian wedding serenade, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pa. The Italian wedding serenades came along with immigrants to Philadelphia in the 1800s and retained their modest flavor until recent years. Now, the serenade has taken on an air of a block party, with grooms singing to a choreographed routine with popular songs as guests enjoy a catered meal, full bar and DJ dance party. Mel Evans AP Photo