Old Newsboys group raising money toward holiday gifts

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 09:59 AM

DETROIT

Members of the Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit will begin their annual campaign to raise money toward holiday gifts for children.

The sales day starts at 6 a.m. Monday. Detroit police officers and firefighters will take to the streets to sell "Goodfellow editions" of The Detroit News and the Detroit Free Press.

Donations will go to the organization's $1.1 million fundraising goal and plans for 34,000 gift packages for needy children in the Detroit area.

The Goodfellows motto since its 1914 founding is "no kiddie without a Christmas."

An annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. outside the Guardian Building in downtown Detroit. The parade will feature the Detroit School of Arts marching band and a special appearance by PAWS, the official mascot of the Detroit Tigers baseball team.

