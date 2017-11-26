FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, Ryan Dorsey, left, and Naya Rivera arrive at an event at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rivera, an actress on the former hit show "Glee" was charged with domestic battery on her husband, Dorsey in Chesapeake, W.V., the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, Ryan Dorsey, left, and Naya Rivera arrive at an event at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rivera, an actress on the former hit show "Glee" was charged with domestic battery on her husband, Dorsey in Chesapeake, W.V., the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo by Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2015, file photo, Ryan Dorsey, left, and Naya Rivera arrive at an event at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rivera, an actress on the former hit show "Glee" was charged with domestic battery on her husband, Dorsey in Chesapeake, W.V., the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Entertainment

'Glee' actress accused of domestic battery on husband

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 01:35 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va.

An actress on the former hit show "Glee" has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

A sheriff's office statement says Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face. The statement says Dorsey had minor injuries and showed deputies a video that supported his account of the incident. Media cited a criminal complaint that says the incident happened while they were walking with their child.

The sheriff said Rivera was released after being arraigned.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She is known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." Dorsey is also an actor and has appeared on shows including "Pitch" and "Nashville."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video