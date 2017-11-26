Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, from left, director Yang Ya Che and Hong Kong actress Kara Wai hold their awards for Best Supporting Actress, Best Feature Film and Best Leading Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. They won for the film " The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful " at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events.
Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, from left, director Yang Ya Che and Hong Kong actress Kara Wai hold their awards for Best Supporting Actress, Best Feature Film and Best Leading Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. They won for the film " The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful " at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo
Taiwanese actress Vicky Chen, from left, director Yang Ya Che and Hong Kong actress Kara Wai hold their awards for Best Supporting Actress, Best Feature Film and Best Leading Actress at the 54th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. They won for the film " The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful " at this year's Golden Horse Awards -the Chinese-language film industry's biggest annual events. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo

Entertainment

Taiwanese crime thriller claims 3 top Golden Horse awards

Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:34 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TAIPEI, Taiwan

Taiwanese crime thriller "The Bold, The Corrupt, The Beautiful" claimed three top Golden Horse movie awards, including best feature film.

Veteran Hong Kong actress Kara Wei said on stage that her best actress win for the film fulfilled a wish. Her co-star, 14-year-old Vicky Chen, became the youngest best supporting actress winner for her role in the film by Taiwanese director Yang Ya-che.

China's Vivian Qu won the best director award for the dark drama "Angels Wear White," which addressed the theme of child sexual assault.

"I am really happy, because this movie talks about social problems. And I think nothing is more important than (that) this movie reaches its audiences," she said in accepting the award at Saturday's ceremony.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

China's Tu Men credited luck for being named best leading actor for his role as a bankrupt businessman in the film "Old Beast."

Five Golden Horse awards, the Chinese-language equivalent of the Oscars, went to the black comedy, "The Great Buddha." Taiwanese director Huang Hsin-yao was named best new director and the film was also honored for best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best original film score and best original film song.

The black-and-white film about two people who discover their boss's dark secret from a car dashboard camera's footage shows the struggles of the underclass and exposes political corruption.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video