Rapper CeeLo Green performs at the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the annual Christmas Parade. The crowds gathered Sunday night to watch as large balloons, musical performances and vintage cars from television shows and movies passed through Hollywood. Mike Balsamo AP Photo
Entertainment

Thousands pack streets for annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 01:28 AM

LOS ANGELES

Thousands of people lined the streets of Hollywood for the annual Christmas Parade.

The crowds gathered Sunday night to watch as large balloons, musical performances and vintage cars from television shows and movies passed through Hollywood.

As performers twirled batons and horns blared in the background, revelers cheered from the sidewalk as fan favorites, including a giant inflatable Gumby balloon, passed by.

Those performing in a pre-parade concert included rapper CeeLo Green, singer Ruben Studdard and the iconic 1970s disco group Village People.

Parade-goer Alexandria Almonte said attending the annual parade has become a family tradition for her and her siblings. She said it's "a great atmosphere and everyone is just having fun."

Dr. Oz was the grand marshal as the parade celebrated its 86th anniversary.

