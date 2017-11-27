FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Gaten Matarazzo arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Matarazzo will star in a series of videos aimed at promoting safe driving in his native New Jersey even though he’s not old enough to get behind the wheel himself.
Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo tackles safe teen driving

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 09:46 AM

TOMS RIVER, N.J.

"Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarazzo has a starring role in videos promoting safe teen driving in his native New Jersey, even though he's not old enough to get behind the wheel himself.

Prosecutors in Ocean County, New Jersey, have signed up Matarazzo to play a role in their "Right Turns" public safety videos. The 15-year-old plays the character Dustin in the sci-fi-horror Netflix series. He will appear in videos that address distracted driving and how to interact with police during traffic stops.

First-time drivers in New Jersey have to be 16 in order to get a learner's permit.

The prosecutors' office says Matarazzo worked on the videos last week. They will be shown in local high schools.

Matarazzo is a native of Ocean County's Little Egg Harbor Township.

