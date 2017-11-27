Third time's a romantic charm for engaged Prince Harry

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 26, 2011 file photo, Chelsy Davy arrives at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland's eldest daughter Lady Katie Percy to city financier Patrick Valentine at St Michael's Church in Alnwick, England. Prince Harry, who has long been one of Britain’s most eligible and wealthiest single men and now engaged to actress Meghan Markle, has had two serious girlfriends in his life, although both seemed uncomfortable with the nonstop press interest in Britain’s senior royals. Scott Heppell, File AP Photo