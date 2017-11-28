Entertainment

Hollywood designer Gary Goddard on leave amid accusations

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:11 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Hollywood designer Gary Goddard is taking leave from his company amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Goddard Group chief operating officer Barry Kemper announced in a press release late Monday night that Goddard would take "a leave of absence" from the company. Kemper says Goddard's absence will "allow the company and its employees to continue their projects undistracted by recent allegations made against him." He says the move is "in the best interest of the company, its employees and clients."

Goddard has denied accusations from actor Anthony Edwards and another actor, who say Goddard molested them when they were children.

Goddard has designed several theme park attractions based on Hollywood films. He has worked as a Broadway producer and directed 1987's "Masters Of The Universe," a live action film based on the He-Man cartoon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video