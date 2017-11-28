FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2011, file photo, political pundit Keith Olbermann leaves a taping of the "Late Show with David Letterman," in New York. Olbermann has starred in a series of online video commentaries about the Trump presidency for GQ Magazine titled “The Resistance.” Olbermann said the episode released Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, would be his final one and that he is “retiring from political commentary in all media venues."
Keith Olbermann ends GQ run, retires from talking politics

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 11:36 AM

Keith Olbermann says he is so certain President Donald Trump will be impeached or resign that he is "retiring from political commentary in all media venues."

Olbermann has starred in a series of online video commentaries about the Trump presidency for GQ Magazine titled "The Resistance." Olbermann said the episode released Monday would be his final one. He says the series was intended to be a temporary two-month project.

Olbermann says he has said everything he has to say on Trump and would like to enjoy some of his life again. He adds that there is "no illness, no scandal, no firing" to blame for his departure.

GQ referred to Olbermann's remarks when asked for comment on his departure.

Olbermann has previously hosted shows on MSNBC, Current TV, ESPN and Fox Sports.

