Rapper Talib Kweli to speak at Stockton University event

Rapper and social activist Talib Kweli will visit Stockton University next week to speak at the university's annual hip hop summit.
The Press of Atlantic City reports Kweli will be featured as the keynote speaker of the fourth annual Stockton Hip Hop Summit on Dec. 7. The program is sponsored by the Stockton University Africana Studies Program.
"Stay Woke: Using Hip Hop as a Tool for Consciousness Raising" is this year's theme. Professor Donnetrice Allison says summit participants will discuss if hip hop's original purpose as an outlet for marginalized communized has been edged out by materialism, sexism and violence. Students and academic scholars have been invited to the summit.
The event will also feature performances by local artists.
