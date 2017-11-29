Entertainment

Rapper Talib Kweli to speak at Stockton University event

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:28 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 51 MINUTES AGO

GALLOWAY, N.J.

Rapper and social activist Talib Kweli will visit Stockton University next week to speak at the university's annual hip hop summit.

The Press of Atlantic City reports Kweli will be featured as the keynote speaker of the fourth annual Stockton Hip Hop Summit on Dec. 7. The program is sponsored by the Stockton University Africana Studies Program.

"Stay Woke: Using Hip Hop as a Tool for Consciousness Raising" is this year's theme. Professor Donnetrice Allison says summit participants will discuss if hip hop's original purpose as an outlet for marginalized communized has been edged out by materialism, sexism and violence. Students and academic scholars have been invited to the summit.

The event will also feature performances by local artists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video