The Latest: NBC News internal memo announced Lauer's firing

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 'Newsies' to the Columbus stage 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 3:42

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

  • Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy
Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Entertainment

The Latest: NBC News internal memo announced Lauer's firing

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 09:34 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW YORK

The Latest on NBC News' firing of longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer for "inappropriate sexual behavior" (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Matt Lauer's abrupt dismissal was announced in an internal memo issued Wednesday morning by NBC News head Andrew Lack disclosing a complaint from a colleague that details inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by the "Today" show anchor.

Lack says the decision was reached to fire Lauer as a result of the complaint.

Lack says it was the first complaint about Lauer's behavior during more than 20 years at NBC News, but there is reason to believe the reported incident may not be the only one.

Lauer's firing comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

___

8:30 a.m.

Matt Lauer's former "Today" show colleagues were emotional on-air while dealing with the aftermath of his firing by NBC for what it termed "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Co-host Savannah Guthrie fought back tears while calling Lauer "my friend and my partner." She added that she was "heartbroken" for her unnamed colleague who the network said reported Lauer's behavior Monday night. Hoda Kotb, who replaced Lauer in the anchor chair for the morning, added that she loved Lauer "as a friend and as a colleague" and said it was "hard to reconcile what we are hearing with the man who we know."

Weatherman Al Roker was also visibly upset on-air, saying he was "still trying to process the news" while giving his report.

___

7:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is responding to the termination of "Today" show host Matt Lauer, saying executives at NBC and Comcast should be "fired for putting out so much Fake News."

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says "Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News."

Trump then cited the NBC News chairman adding: "Check out Andy Lack's past!" It was not immediately clear what that comment referred to.

NBC announced Wednesday that it had terminated Lauer for inappropriate behavior at workplace. Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.

___

7:25 a.m.

NBC News says longtime "Today" show host Matt Lauer has been fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Lauer's co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday's "Today" show.

Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night "about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace" by Lauer. Lack's statement said the company found that after a serious review of the complaint it represented "a clear violation" of the company's standards, and Lauer was terminated as a result.

Lack added in his statement that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC, but "we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."

The move comes a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical 'Newsies' to the Columbus stage 1:23

The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage

Defense attorney to jury: 'I believe that the state knows he's not the guy.' 4:32

Defense attorney to jury: "I believe that the state knows he's not the guy."

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 1:20

New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing 1:10

Man accused of stealing thousands from Hurricane Irma victims waives hearing

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 1:29

Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs 6:18

Muscogee County School Board debates 'zero tolerance' policy against racial slurs

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 7:11

Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police 3:42

Georgia student arrested after high-speed chase was also posting on Snapchat, say police

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

