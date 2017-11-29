ESPN eliminating 150 production, tech jobs in latest cuts

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2013, file photo shows the ESPN logo prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati. ESPN says it is eliminating 150 studio and production employees as the sports broadcasting giant continues to shift its focus to a more digital future. The company says the layoffs, which were announced Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2017, in a memo to employees, don't include on-air talent and will have a minimal impact on the network's signature SportsCenter news program. David Kohl, File AP Photo