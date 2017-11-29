FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2010, file photo, Isaac Brock, lead singer for Modest Mouse performs during the Bridge School Benefit concert in Mountain View, Calif. Brock is being sued for nearly $1 million following an August 2016 traffic accident.
Entertainment

Modest Mouse singer sued over 2016 traffic wreck

By GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press

November 29, 2017 08:29 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.

The lead singer of the alternative rock band Modest Mouse was sued Wednesday in a Portland court for nearly $1 million over a traffic accident last year.

Isaac Brock was cited after the Aug. 3, 2016, accident for crashing into a city of Portland pick-up truck when he fell asleep at the wheel.

He was not charged with a crime.

An e-mail sent by to Brock's publicist, Hector A. Silva, was not returned. No phone was listed on Chromatic Publicity's website.

In the lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, city employee Cassidy Kane claimed the accident caused herniated disks in her spine and did other tissue and muscle damage that continues to cause her pain and numbness in her extremities.

She will need steroid injections and may need surgery, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit asks for total damages of more than $865,000.

At the time, police said Brock failed to stop as he approached traffic that was stopped near the Morrison Bridge in downtown Portland.

He hit the back of the city truck, which hit a Subaru, which hit another Subaru, which likely hit a fifth car that left the scene perhaps not knowing it had been tapped.

The singer told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel. He was evaluated for signs of intoxication, which officers could not confirm.

There were no signs Brock was impaired, so police cited him for careless driving and he has since paid a $435 fine.

Modest Mouse's biggest hit came in 2004 with "Float On" from the album "Good News for People Who Love Bad News."

