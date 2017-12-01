Danica Patrick heads into a new phase of life after racing

FILE - In this July 2, 2016, file photo, Danica Patrick greets fans during driver introductions before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Patrick will race only 2 more times next season and end her career at the Indianapolis 500. It will end nearly 2 decades of racing for one of the most recognizable athletes in the world and send Patrick to a new phase of her life. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo