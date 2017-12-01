More Videos

  • Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

    Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was interrupted as he addressed sexual misconduct allegations during a speech at a Baptist church in Theodore, Alabama on November 29. In a speech at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, Moore said he was being attacked by "the Democrats who push a liberal agenda," as well as "the Washington establishment." He continued, "The attacks have not only been false and numerous but malicious. They've attacked me for my judicial decisions, my property taxes, my salary at the Foundation for Moral Law … And sexual immorality, now." Moore went on to question why the allegations had not been raised before, at which point a man shouted, "All the girls are lying?" The man was escorted from the church by security, as some members shouted, "Get out of here," according to AL.com.

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel, Senate candidate Roy Moore feud on Twitter

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:18 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel stepped up his feud with U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying he's open to fighting the Republican in his home state of Alabama.

Kimmel made the comments in reference to a Twitter fight with Moore on Thursday.

It began when Moore took issue with Kimmel's show sending a comedian to crash a talk Moore was giving at a south Alabama church Wednesday night.

Moore tweeted to Kimmel Thursday: "If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man." Kimmel replied : "Sounds great Roy - let me know when you get some Christian values and I'll be there!"

On his show Thursday, Kimmel offered to go to Alabama to either talk about Christian values or fight for charity with the money raised going to Moore's accusers.

