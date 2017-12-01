Jimmy Kimmel, Senate candidate Roy Moore feud on Twitter

More Videos 0:59 Phenix City man accused of molesting girl waives preliminary hearing Pause 1:23 The Springer Opera House brings the Broadway musical "Newsies" to the Columbus stage 3:54 Defendant in murder trial takes the stand, says the victim had a gun 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 1:40 Twin officers trading information over phone call crack Oakland Park murder case 0:49 Man fatally shot in Phenix City, another injured 2:21 Chicken Comers in Phenix City now open 7:40 Northside's Hannah George shares experience, inspiration at signing ceremony Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was interrupted as he addressed sexual misconduct allegations during a speech at a Baptist church in Theodore, Alabama on November 29. In a speech at the Magnolia Springs Baptist Church, Moore said he was being attacked by "the Democrats who push a liberal agenda," as well as "the Washington establishment." He continued, "The attacks have not only been false and numerous but malicious. They've attacked me for my judicial decisions, my property taxes, my salary at the Foundation for Moral Law … And sexual immorality, now." Moore went on to question why the allegations had not been raised before, at which point a man shouted, "All the girls are lying?" The man was escorted from the church by security, as some members shouted, "Get out of here," according to AL.com.

