FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016 file photo, Taylor Swift presents the award for entertainer of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Swift's "reputation" is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms. Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but did not put the album on streaming sites. The album sold more than 1 million copies in its first week. Photo by Charles Sykes

Entertainment

Swift's 'reputation' is on all streaming platforms

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 11:43 AM

NEW YORK

Taylor Swift's "reputation" is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but didn't put the album on streaming sites. "Reputation" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.

The album is also now available on Google Play, Tidal, Pandora and Amazon Music. It features the hits "Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Swift earned two Grammy nominations this week: she's up for best country song for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man" and best song written for visual media for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," taken from the "Fifth Shades Darker" soundtrack.

"Reputation" will qualify for nominations at the 2019 Grammys.

  Comments  

