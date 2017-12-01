A villager cuts grass to feed his cows with a backdrop of the Mount Agung erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers
A villager cuts grass to feed his cows with a backdrop of the Mount Agung erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers 6 miles) from the volcano as it belches volcanic materials into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.
A villager cuts grass to feed his cows with a backdrop of the Mount Agung erupting in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers 6 miles) from the volcano as it belches volcanic materials into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.

Entertainment

Bali volcano grounds 'Stranger Things' star Brown on island

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

KARANGASEM, Indonesia

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is stuck on Bali by a weeklong volcanic eruption, but the teenager isn't complaining.

The 13-year-old from the Netflix series posted photos on Instagram showing her meditating in a garden, strolling around her hotel and taking pictures with the staff on the Indonesian tourist island.

She wrote: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that I have been in Bali after traveling through Australia. I wasn't able to return home after a four day break turned into 10 days due to the volcano."

She offers prayers for the tens of thousands of Balinese who have been affected by the ash-spewing Mount Agung.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bali airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving the island.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video