Entertainment

Light Up NOLA Arts Fete to illuminate downtown Dec 6-9

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY Associated Press

December 02, 2017 08:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW ORLEANS

Lights will turn a Greek Revival building in New Orleans into a canvas for animations highlighting celebrations in Mexico and New Orleans. Digital sculptures and video-mapping projections on Lafayette Square and a nearby street also will be part of the city's fourth Light Up NOLA Arts Fete (FET), or LUNA Fete for short.

The four-day festival opens Wednesday evening and kicks off New Orleans' tricentennial.

LUNA Fete was conceived as a five-year series ending next year, but the Arts Council New Orleans is now thinking longer.

President and CEO Nick Stillman says it's become part of the city's cultural life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He says last year's festival brought out 60,000 people. This year, organizers expect 75,000 people to show up over four days. Each evening runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video