Heather Menzies-Urich, from left, Kym Karath and Debbie Turner arrive at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala "The Sound Of Music" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles.
Heather Menzies-Urich, from left, Kym Karath and Debbie Turner arrive at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala "The Sound Of Music" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury Invision/AP file
Heather Menzies-Urich, from left, Kym Karath and Debbie Turner arrive at the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala "The Sound Of Music" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2015 in Los Angeles. Rich Fury Invision/AP file

Entertainment

'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:37 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOS ANGELES

Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," has died. She was 68.

Her son, actor Ryan Urich, told Variety that his mother died late Sunday in Frankford, Ontario. She recently had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

"She was an actress, a ballerina and loved living her life to the fullest," Urich said.

Menzies-Urich played Louisa von Trapp, the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children, in the film adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical that starred Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The Sound of Music" captured five Academy Awards, including best picture.

"Heather was part of 'the family.' There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of 'The Sound of Music,'" Ted Chapin, president and chief creative officer of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, said in a statement.

A Toronto native, Menzies-Urich's other film credits include "Hawaii" and "Piranha." On television, she appeared as a fugitive in "Logan's Run" and had guest spots on "Dragnet," ''Bonanza," ''Marcus Welby, M.D." and other series.

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich is survived by two other children, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002. After his death, Menzies-Urich established the Robert Urich Foundation to raise funds for cancer research.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video