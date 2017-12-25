Entertainment

Window struck by gunfire at Topgolf in Alabama; no one hurt

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Authorities say a window at Topgolf, a large entertainment and events complex in Birmingham, Alabama, has been struck by a gunshot.

Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Wallace said no one was hurt by the Saturday gunfire.

Al.com reports that company officials believe the shot was fired in connection with some type of "online classifieds transaction" near the property.

Birmingham police didn't have any immediate information on the source of the gunfire or what led to it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Topgolf is a golf entertainment complex featuring dartboard-like targets.

The Dallas-based company has dozens of venues nationwide, including multiple sites in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and other states.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video