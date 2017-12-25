Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

More Videos

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

Pause
Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy 3:07

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

  • Burning Man ethos: Embrace 'burner' identity, gathering's 'gift economy'

    Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana.

Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee
Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Entertainment

Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

The Associated Press

December 25, 2017 03:55 PM

RENO, Nev.

Burning Man organizers say there will be no increase in the price of tickets to this summer's annual counter-culture event in the northern Nevada desert.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports ticket prices will range from $190 to $1,200 each — the same as last year. Vehicle passes will remain $80.

The bulk of the ticket sales offered in a series of tiers will occur during the main sale in March.

But so-called Burners can pre-register with Burning Man online for the early sale of approximately 5,000 tickets next month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Registration for the pre-sale runs form noon Jan. 24 until noon Jan. 26, with ticket sales set for Jan. 31.

Those tickets sell for $990 and $1,200 each. The festival runs the week leading up to Labor Day in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles north of Reno.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it 2:05

Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it

Pause
Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 1:46

Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy 3:07

Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 0:53

One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 0:11

Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

View More Video