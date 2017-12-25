Burning Man ticket prices hold steady for 2018

More Videos 2:05 Christmas Day volunteers at Columbus shelter explain why they do it Pause 1:46 Young amputee not slowed by new prosthesis 3:07 Baby's first Christmas proves that great risk brings great joy 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 0:53 One killed, three injured during attempted robbery at pawn shop 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 0:11 Columbus police investigate death outside Columbus pawn shop 1:40 Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 2:46 Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Burning Man ethos: Embrace 'burner' identity, gathering's 'gift economy' Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento Bee reporter Ed Fletcher, a veteran of several Burning Man gatherings in Nevada's Black Rock Desert, accepts help from other "burners" to explain the essence of the annual art and counterculture event that pulls tens of thousands of devotees together for their dusty version of nirvana. Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee