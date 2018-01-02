Lewis, Urlacher, Moss among 15 Hall of Fame finalists

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2013, file photo, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he celebrates with free safety Ed Reed

20) after the Ravens defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 in the NFL football Super Bowl 47 in New Orleans. Star linebackers Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among four first-time eligible former players selected in the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2018. Receiver Randy Moss and guard Steve Hutchinson also made the cut to the finals as first-year eligibles.