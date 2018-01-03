Entertainment

Samantha Brown hosts new PBS travel series 'Places to Love'

By BETH J. HARPAZ AP Travel Editor

January 03, 2018 07:55 AM

NEW YORK

You may know Samantha Brown from her years as a Travel Channel host for shows like "Great Hotels," ''Green Getaways" and the "Passport" series of shows about Latin America, China and Europe, among others.

She's back with a new series on PBS called "Places to Love," launching Saturday with 13 episodes weekly through March.

"Places to Love" visits destinations ranging from Shanghai to Huntsville, Alabama, with an emphasis on experiences that anyone can go out and do.

In an interview for the latest episode of the weekly AP Travel podcast "Get Outta Here," Brown said none of her experiences were exclusive or created just for the camera. She said everything she does, viewers can do.

