New 4-D film unveiled for tourists at Mount Vernon

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:55 AM

MOUNT VERNON, Va.

Visitors to George Washington's Mount Vernon estate will see a new 4-D film depicting the Founding Father's role in the American Revolution.

The estate has reopened its Revolutionary War Theater after a $2 million renovation.

A new 17-minute film accompanies the renovation, replacing the film that had been shown since the theater first opened in 2006.

Mount Vernon says the 105-seat theater, which features 4-D effects like falling snow and wafting fog, is one of its most popular attractions.

More than 100 re-enactors participated in production of the new film at locations throughout Virginia.

