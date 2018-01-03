Ex-boxing champ Vinny Paz appears in court on assault charge

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, former boxer Vinny Paz, subject of the film "Bleed for This," poses at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif. Retired boxing champion Vinny Paz, whose comeback story after a car crash was dramatized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This," has been accused of attacking a Rhode Island man and sending him to the hospital. Providence police say they were called to a home early Tuesday morning, Jan . 2, 2018. They say when officers arrived, witnesses told them Paz had accused a friend of stealing $16,000 and then assaulted him. Photo by Chris Pizzello