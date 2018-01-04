Entertainment

Trial date set for Illinois man charged in Iowa killing

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 09:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

DAVENPORT, Iowa

A third trial has been scheduled for an Illinois man charged with the 1990 killing of a 9-year-old girl in Iowa.

Court records say a judge set the trial starting date of Aug. 28 in Waterloo for Stanley Liggins. Liggins' trial has been moved to Black Hawk County to avoid pretrial publicity in Scott County. The date of his third trial has been pushed back several times.

Juries have twice convicted Liggins in the death of Jennifer Lewis, who disappeared from her Rock Island, Illinois, neighborhood. Her burned remains were found near a Davenport elementary school in September 1990.

The Iowa Supreme Court overturned Liggins' 1993 conviction. In November 2013 the Iowa Court of Appeals vacated Liggins' second conviction.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video