FILE - This Oct. 5, 2017 file photo shows Jens Maier, member of the AfD parliamentary group at parliament in Berlin, Germany. The son of former tennis star Boris Becker is pressing charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur. Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told The Associated Press on Thursday that he filed a complaint on behalf of Noah Becker against the “unbearable and racist remarks” that came from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier.
Entertainment

German lawmaker apologizes after racist slur on Twitter

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 10:12 AM

BERLIN

A lawmaker for the nationalist Alternative for Germany party is apologizing to the son of former tennis star Boris Becker following a racist outburst on Twitter.

Jens Maier claims the tweet that was directed at Noah Becker was posted by a member of his staff, who has since been disciplined.

A lawyer for Becker said Thursday the 23-year-old had filed a criminal complaint against Maier.

In an unusual step, the party on Friday released a copy of an email in which Maier said he regretted the "mishap," had issued a formal warning to the staffer and planned to apologize to Becker.

Maier, a judge from the eastern state of Saxony, is regarded as being on the far-right wing of the nationalist party.

View More Video