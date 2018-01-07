Entertainment

Miss America raises maximum age of competitors to 25

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:34 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

The Miss America organization is raising the maximum age of contestants from 24 to 25.

A spokeswoman told The Press of Atlantic City that the change takes effect with this year's contests. It's the first change to pageant rules since former Fox News Channel anchor and 1989 Miss America Gretchen Carlson became chairwoman of the organization's board of directors.

Spokeswoman Chelsea Mineur said Miss America officials drafted the new rule. It's meant to allow more young women pursuing advanced degrees to benefit from the program.

Carlson was named chairwoman on New Year's Day. That came less than two weeks after leaked emails surfaced showing CEO Sam Haskell and others disparaging the appearance and intellect of former Miss Americas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Haskell resigned Dec. 23. Most of the previous board members also have resigned.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video