FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NFL announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Big Game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NFL announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Big Game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Jordan Strauss
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. NFL announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the Big Game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Photo by Jordan Strauss

Entertainment

Pink to sing national anthem at Super Bowl

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

January 08, 2018 12:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced Monday that the pop star will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. The Super Bowl will air live on NBC.

Pink released her seventh studio album, "Beautiful Trauma," in October. Its lead single, "What About Us," is nominated for a Grammy this month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer's hits include "So What," ''Get the Party Started" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

    Paul Pierce, producing artistic director at the Springer Opera House and Larry Dooley, chair of the department of theatre at Columbus State University, announced the details of a new venture, the Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival, during a Thursday morning press conference at the Springer. The festival will offer five theatrical events over a ten-week period this May, June and July. The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will present "What the Butler Saw", "Freckleface Strawberry:The Musical", "Hairspray", "The Stinky Cheese Man", and "No Shame Theatre". In all, they will put on 52 performances on four downtown stages over the ten week period. For tickets or more information go to georgiarep.org or call (706) 327-3688

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus 2:46

Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus
Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's 1:27

Performers bring puppets to life in Springer's "Avenue Q."
Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract 3:51

Man’s stop-motion Lego sports videos earn him a Big Ten contract

View More Video