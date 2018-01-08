Musicians dismissed from Minnesota church for gay marriages

Members of a rural Catholic parish in eastern Minnesota are at odds over the dismissal of three choral musicians because they are gay.
The Pioneer Press reports that Bob Bernard, Travis Loeffler and Dominic Mitchell were dismissed last month from the Church of St. Joseph in Taylors Falls and the Church of St. Francis Xavier in Shafer. The cluster parish's new pastor, the Rev. John Drees, dismissed the musicians after learning they were in same-sex marriages. Drees began working in the parish in July.
Drees told the churches' four trustees that the musicians were being dismissed because their marriages are opposed to church teachings.
Chris Hudspeth, a trustee and 40-year member of St. Joseph, said she disagreed with the decision.
Never miss a local story.
"It was more of a justice thing, more of a 'where is our church going, if we're kicking people who are living their faith and sharing their music ministry with us?'" Hudspeth said.
Some church members are concerned that the dismissals will lead to more people leaving the parish, which has about 400 members. Others are concerned about the decreasing inclusiveness of a community that has a history of being tight-knit.
"I've been discouraging people from leaving. I don't intend to leave," Bernard said.
Bernard said he doesn't want to start up protests that would devastate the parish and cause trauma to the community.
"We didn't want this to turn out to be another 'bash the Catholic Church' story, and we're emphatic about that," he said.
Drees declined to comment about the dismissals to the newspaper.
"It is our practice not to comment publicly on parish personnel and employment issues out of respect for all involved and affected," Drees said. "I have heard from few parishioners. They have expressed their concerns but also their support and understanding."
Comments